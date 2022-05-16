Strong storms possible Monday afternoon

RICHMOND, Va. -- Monday will be warm and humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s. A cold front will trigger some storms in the afternoon and some severe weather is possible. The main threat will be damaging wind gusts, but an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. The threat is enhanced north of I-64 from Hanover County up into Northern Virginia.

Behind the front, it will be much less humid Tuesday into Wednesday. We should enjoy plenty of sunshine, with afternoon highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. A warm front may bring some showers and a few thunderstorms late Wednesday night into Thursday.

It will turn rather hot Friday and Saturday, with afternoon highs in the low 90s. The next front could bring a few scattered thunderstorms Saturday evening and Sunday.

