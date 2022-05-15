Watch
Dense morning fog; warmer today with late-day storms

Posted at 4:16 AM, May 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-15 04:16:44-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- DENSE FOG ADVISORY in effect for much of the viewing area until 9 a.m. Visibility will be near or below one-quarter mile at times. There will also be some mist and drizzle.

After the morning fog burns off, we will see a mix of clouds and sunshine. It will be humid and warmer with highs in the 80s away from the coast. Some scattered storms are possible, mainly late today, with storm chances increasing after 4 p.m.

Monday will be warm and humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s. A cold front will cause some storms by late afternoon, and the storms could be severe. The main threat would be damaging wind gusts, but an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

It will be dry and less humid Tuesday and Wednesday.

Another front will bring the chance of a few storms on Thursday.

Highs near or above 90 will occur Friday through next Sunday.

