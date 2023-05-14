Drier today with some sunshine

RICHMOND, Va. -- We will have a mix of clouds and sunshine for today. Highs will be 75-80 for most areas, but an onshore wind will keep coastal communities cooler.

Lows tonight will range from the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Monday will have a sun/cloud mix with highs in the mid 70s. A shower is possible far southwest of Richmond.

A system will approach on Tuesday, bringing a chance of showers. Rain and thunderstorm chances will increase in the evening. Highs will be in the 70s.

Mainly dry weather is expected Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the 70s.

A few showers are possible Friday into Saturday as highs get back to around 80.

