Rain chances increasing today

Posted at 5:15 AM, May 13, 2023
RICHMOND, Va. -- There will be many dry hours today, but some batches of showers and storms will track through the area at times. The highest chance of rain will be from mid-afternoon through early evening, when a line of thunderstorms will be possible. No organized severe weather is expected, but a few isolated storms with gusts over 40 mph are possible.

It will be humid today with highs ranging from the low/mid 70s northwest to the low/mid 80s southeast.

Drier and less humid air will move in overnight. Lows will be in the 50s to lower 60s.

Mother’s Day will have intervals of clouds and sunshine. Highs will be 75-80.

Some showers will return on Monday. Rain chances will be highest in the morning through midday. Rain chances will also be higher southwest of Richmond. It will be cooler with highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

The rest of the week will have variable cloudiness. A few showers are possible Thursday into Friday. Highs will be in the 70s and lower 80s.

