Cool weather continues in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- Expect mostly cloudy skies during much of the day, with decreasing clouds by late afternoon and evening. Chilly northwest breezes will start our morning before dying out a bit before noon. Today's high temperatures will only be in the mid 60s.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny and pleasant, with highs reaching the low 70s. A very gradual warm-up will continue Friday through the weekend, with a low chance for a shower or isolated thunderstorm each afternoon and early evening.

The best chance of rain over the next week will come on Monday as a stronger storm system moves through the region. Stay with CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

