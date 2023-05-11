Watch Now
Thursday will be a warm and dry day

Posted at 7:21 AM, May 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-11 08:22:40-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Today will be partly sunny and hazy with most areas reaching the lower 80s. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

Tonight will be partly cloudy and mild with a low near 59°

Friday will be warm with increasing clouds. A shower or storm will be possible late in the day, mostly west of I-95. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

There will be some showers and storms around at times on Saturday. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

Skies will be variably cloudy on Mother's Day. Rain chances will be very low. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Another round of showers and storms will arrive on Monday, and some rain will last into Tuesday. Highs will be in the 70s.

