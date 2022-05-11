Watch
More clouds today into Thursday

Highs will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s
Posted at 5:51 AM, May 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-11 06:09:21-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- An area of low pressure off the Mid Atlantic coast will move westward over the next few days. This will provide more cloud cover today into Thursday, with more clouds east of I-95. Northeasterly breezes will keep us from getting warm, and it will continue the threat for coastal flooding into this afternoon. Highs will range from around 60 near the coast to some 70s west of I-95.

Scattered showers and a few storms will be possible Thursday, with better chances for rain and storms Friday and Saturday. Rain chances will be lower on Sunday as highs warm back into the 80s.

A cold front will bring a better chance of scattered storms on Monday. Highs will stay in the 80s early next week.

