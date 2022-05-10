Watch
Coastal flood warning still in effect Tuesday

Highs will stay in the upper 60s and lower 70s the next few days
Posted at 8:24 AM, May 10, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. — Tuesday will have a mix of clouds and sunshine, with more clouds east and southeast of Richmond. Highs will range from the upper 50s at the coast, to the upper 60s and lower 70s elsewhere. Coastal flood warnings will remain in effect.

More clouds will move in from the east on Wednesday. Highs will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Thursday will be variably cloudy, and there will be the chance of a shower, especially south and southeast of Richmond.

An area of low pressure will move in from the southeast Friday and Saturday, bringing a better chance of rain and some storms.

Rain chances will be lower for Sunday and Monday, but a couple of showers are still possible. Highs will get back into the 80s.

