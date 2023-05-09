Milder Tuesday with a few showers and storms

RICHMOND, Va. -- A front dropping south into the area will bring more numerous showers and some thunder by early Tuesday afternoon. Highs in Metro Richmond will likely be in the low to mid 70s, with readings in the 60s to the north and the low 80s to the south.

It will turn a bit cooler on Wednesday, with plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid/upper 70s. After a cool morning on Thursday, afternoon temperatures will bounce back into the lower 80s during the afternoon.

More clouds will return Friday into the weekend, but skies will be rather changeable and there will probably be a few scattered showers around through the weekend. It will be warm, with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Closings & Delays

Interactive Radar

Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App foriPhoneand Android.