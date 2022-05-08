A chilly & breezy Mother's Day

RICHMOND, Va. -- This morning will be cloudy and chilly with areas of fog, drizzle and scattered showers. It will stay cloudy this afternoon. Rain chances will decrease in central and western VA, but a few showers will still be possible east of I-95. Northerly winds will gust over 25 mph in central VA and over 35 mph at the coast. Highs today will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s, but the wind will make it feel more like the 30s and lower 40s.

Clouds will break up near and west of I-95 overnight. Lows will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s in the metro, but will range from the mid 30s northwest to the mid 40s near the coast.

Monday will have a mix of clouds and sunshine for most areas, but it will be mostly cloudy with the chance of a shower along the coast. Highs will range from the upper 50s east to the upper 60s west.

Highs will warm through the 70s Wednesday through the end of the week. Rain chances will increase Friday into next weekend.

