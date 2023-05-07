Warm with some late-afternoon storms

RICHMOND, Va. -- Sunshine will mix with increasing clouds today. A line of storms will be possible by the end of the afternoon.

Storms should reach our western counties by 3-4 p.m., and the metro by 4-6 p.m. Storms will last an hour or two, and will have some heavy downpours. Storm chances will be higher west of I-95. Any organized severe weather is not expected, but some storms could have some gusts over 40 mph. Highs will range from the upper 70s to mid 80s.

It will stay warm overnight with lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Monday and Tuesday will both have a chance of showers and storms, with the best chance late in the day. Highs Monday will be in the low to mid 80s. A cold front will bisect the viewing area on Tuesday, with highs in the upper 60s/lower 70s far north, and the low/mid 80s far south.

It will be a little cooler on Wednesday, before highs get back into the 80s at the end of the week.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Closings & Delays

Interactive Radar

Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App foriPhoneand Android.