Cool weekend with showers around

RICHMOND, Va. -- An area of low pressure will track across the region this weekend, which will keep the weather unsettled and much cooler than normal.

Skies will average out mostly cloudy today, with some breaks in the clouds, especially southern VA. There will be scattered showers around this morning, with the best chance across northern and western VA. Rain chances will increase as the day progresses, with the highest rain chances late today into this evening. Some rumbles of thunder are possible.

Winds will increase with gusts over 20 mph. Highs will range from around 50 northwest, the lower 60s in the metro, and around 70 in southeastern VA.

Tonight will be breezy and cool with showers likely. Lows will be in the 40s.

Mother's Day will be breezy with a lot of clouds. There will be the chance of showers in the morning, with rain chances shifting to eastern VA in the afternoon. Highs will range from the upper 40s to the mid 50s, making it the coolest day in around three weeks.

Due to the prolonged period of northerly to northeasterly winds the next few days, a coastal flood watch is in effect for southeastern VA.

The first half of the coming week will be dry with a slow moderation in temperatures. Highs will be in the 60s Monday and the lower 70s Tuesday and Wednesday. Overnight lows will be in the 40s, but some upper 30s are possible Monday morning northwest of Richmond.

An area of low pressure will increase rain chances late in the week into next weekend. Highs will be in the 70s to around 80.

