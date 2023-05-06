Warming up today into Sunday

RICHMOND, Va. -- Clouds will mix with more sunshine as the day progresses. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s, but it will be cooler at the coast.

Skies will be partly cloudy tonight. Lows will range from the upper 40s to the mid 50s.

Sunday will have sunshine with increasing clouds. A few storms are possible by late in the day, with better chances for storms well west of I-95. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s away from the coast.

Monday and Tuesday will be warm with highs in the low to mid 80s. Both days will have some thunderstorms around, especially late in the day.

Wednesday will be cooler with an isolated shower possible. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s.

Highs will be in the low to mid 80s Friday and next weekend.

