Severe storms with moderate risk for tornadoes Friday afternoon

RICHMOND, Va. — A warm front will move northward during the day Friday, possibly making it into southern Virginia by afternoon. The air mass south of this front will be very warm and humid, and with an upper-level disturbance moving into the region, strong to severe storms will likely develop. The storms will shift east of the area by late Friday night.

Saturday will be cloudy and cool, with occasional showers. The upper-level low will move east Sunday, but a few showers will still be possible. Highs will remain in the 50s in most areas on Sunday.

We'll have dry and mild weather early next week, with a gradual warming trend through Thursday. A few showers will be be possible as the upper-level low retrogrades back over the Mid-Atlantic.

Stay with CBS 6, The Weather Authority

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.