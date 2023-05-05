Sunshine and warmer temperatures begin today

RICHMOND, Va. -- Friday will be a beautiful day with partly to mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s, with light northwesterly winds. Skies will become partly cloudy tonight with a low in the upper 40s.

Saturday is looking mainly dry for much of the area, and there is just the slight chance of a shower on Sunday. Weekend highs will be in the low to mid 70s Saturday, and near 80° Sunday.

Highs push back into the 80s early next week. An isolated shower is possible Monday, but there will be a better chance of some showers and storms Tuesday.

Highs will drop back into the 70s Wednesday, but reach the 80s again later in the week.

