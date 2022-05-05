Mild weather for Cinco de Mayo

RICHMOND, Va. — Today will become mostly cloudy and seasonally warm, with highs in the mid 70s. A few light showers or sprinkles will be possible this evening and overnight as we drop into the mid 50s.

A large slow-moving upper-level storm system will become established over the Mid-Atlantic Friday, bringing a good chance for showers and storms Friday and Saturday. Friday will have an area of morning rain, then the potential for strong to severe afternoon and evening thunderstorms. The system should push far enough east for lower rain chances Sunday. 1-2 inches of rain will be possible over much of central Virginia through the period.

Sunny and mild weather will return to the area next Monday in the wake of this storm system, with dry weather extending into at least Tuesday. There is some indication the upper low could retrograde into the Southeast U.S. next week, potentially increasing rain chances for the area.

