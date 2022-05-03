Marginal risk for severe storms late Tuesday afternoon

RICHMOND, Va. — Areas of dense fog have been creeping inland throughout the morning and now making it's way into Richmond. Skies will be mostly cloudy Tuesday with a front lingering around or just north of Richmond. North of this boundary, temperatures will stay in the low and mid 70s. South of the boundary will be in the low and mid 80s. South of the boundary will be a Marginal Risk for severe weather late this afternoon and early evening. Showers and storms will develop after 5pm.. Showers will still be possible through around 2am.

Showers and a few thunderstorms are likely again tomorrow afternoon as early as 2pm, with highs in the 80s.

It will be cooler the second half of the week with highs in the 60s and 70s. Yet another system will bring some showers and storms Friday into Saturday. As of now Mother's Day looks like a few early showers may be possible with cooler temperatures.

