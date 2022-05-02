Mostly sunny and warm Monday☀️

RICHMOND, Va. -- Monday will be partly sunny then mostly sunny and warm, with highs ranging from the low to mid 80s.

Much of tomorrow will be dry as well, but a shower or storm is possible later in the day. Highs will be in the low 80s. The rain chance will increase later Tuesday evening into Wednesday, as a cold front approaches the region. Showers and a few thunderstorms are likely on Wednesday, with highs in the 80s.

It will be cooler the second half of the week with highs in the 60s and low 70s. Yet another system will bring some rain Friday into Saturday, but as of now Mother's Day looks dry.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.