Watch
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Severe weather possible this afternoon

Windy conditions Thursday and Friday
Zach's tracking the potential for severe weather Thursday
Posted at 5:15 AM, Mar 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-31 05:15:20-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Today will be windy and warmer with highs in the 70s. Scattered showers and storms are possible throughout the day, with some severe storms possible. The main threat will be damaging wind gusts, but an isolated tornado is possible.

Highs will be near 70 Friday and in the mid 60s Saturday. Lows Saturday morning will be in the low to mid 30s. Sunday will be dry with a high in the upper 60s.

Warmer weather is expected early next week, with 70s Monday and Tuesday. Another chance of showers and storms will occur on Tuesday.

Stay with CBS 6, The Weather Authority

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Weather Authority

Depend on the CBS 6 Weather Authority to keep you ahead of the storm.

📱 Download new and improved CBS 6 Weather App
The app features customizable Severe Weather Alerts, Interactive Radar, Lightning Detector, video reports our from CBS 6 Meteorologists and more.
CBS 6 Weather App for Android CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone