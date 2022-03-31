Severe weather possible this afternoon

RICHMOND, Va. -- Today will be windy and warmer with highs in the 70s. Scattered showers and storms are possible throughout the day, with some severe storms possible. The main threat will be damaging wind gusts, but an isolated tornado is possible.

Highs will be near 70 Friday and in the mid 60s Saturday. Lows Saturday morning will be in the low to mid 30s. Sunday will be dry with a high in the upper 60s.

Warmer weather is expected early next week, with 70s Monday and Tuesday. Another chance of showers and storms will occur on Tuesday.

