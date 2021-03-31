Rain on its way to Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- A deep upper-level trough will approach the area on Wednesday, spreading rainfall into the region. Showers and a few storms will be likely, especially from midday through the evening. A few storms could be severe with damaging wind gusts. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s and lows in the mid to upper 30s.

A strong cold front will move through the area early Thursday morning, resulting in blustery conditions, with temperatures holding steady or even falling throughout the day.

High pressure will settle into region Thursday night, bringing widespread sub-freezing temperatures to the area by Friday morning. It’s likely we’ll have another freeze Saturday morning. The weekend looks gorgeous, with sunshine and highs in the low to mid 60s Saturday and low to mid 70s Sunday.

Dry weather is expected early next week, with highs in the mid 70s Monday and Tuesday. Wednesday will be variably cloudy with a slight chance for rain.

