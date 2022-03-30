Mostly cloudy, but a bit warmer Wednesday

RICHMOND, Va. -- A few early morning showers and mix type showers will move on by sunrise this morning.

Wednesday will be a milder day, with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. We'll finally have a southerly breeze develop after five days of northerly winds. The wind will really crank up on Thursday as a storm system nears the area. This system will bring warmth and moisture into the region, and with increasing wind shear, severe weather will be possible in the afternoon and evening. The main threat will be damaging wind gusts, but a tornado or two will also be possible.

Quite weather returns to the area Friday through the weekend, with cool nights and mild afternoons. A weak storm system will bring us a slight chance for a few showers Sunday. Warmer weather is expected early next week, with 70s Monday and Tuesday.

