Remaining cool Tuesday, but not as windy

RICHMOND, Va. -- Tuesday will be partly cloudy and continued cool, with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s. We'll finally get a break from the recent stretch of windy days, with winds of only 5 to 15 mph. A few showers will be possible late tonight night into tomorrow morning as a warm front lifts northward through Virginia.

A strong storm system will bring showers and a threat for severe storms to the area Thursday afternoon and evening. Quiet weather is expected to round out the work week Friday.

Another storm system will bring the area a chance for rain on Sunday.

