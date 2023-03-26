More sunshine today

RICHMOND, Va. -- Skies will be mostly sunny much of today. Some clouds will increase in southern VA, and a shower is possible near the North Carolina border. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s.

Clouds will increase tonight. Lows will be 45-50.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with the chance of showers, especially in southern VA. Highs will be in the 60s.

Tuesday will be variably cloudy with highs in the lower 60s. A few showers are possible late Tuesday evening into Tuesday night.

Wednesday will have a mix of cloud and sunshine with highs around 60.

Mostly sunny skies are on tap for Thursday, with highs in the low to mid 60s.

Clouds will increase on Friday, and there will be the chance of a shower late in the day, mainly in western VA. Highs will be in the lower 70s.

A few showers are possible the first part of next Saturday, followed by dry weather the rest of the weekend. Highs will be 75-80 Saturday and in the upper 60s Sunday.

