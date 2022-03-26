Cold fronts bring freezing temps to the forecast

RICHMOND, Va. -- A series of cold fronts will bring cooler air to Central Virginia. A front will arrive early Saturday morning, with variably cloudy, cool, and windy conditions behind it. A few showers will be possible in the afternoon. The final front will arrive early Sunday, with chilly and breezy weather in its wake.

High pressure will settle into the region Monday into Tuesday, bringing sub-freezing temperatures to the area on both mornings.

A warm front will move through the area Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday, bringing warmer weather back to the region.

A more springlike pattern is expected next Thursday, with highs in the 70s and a chance for showers and thunderstorms.

