Watch
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Cold fronts bring freezing temps to the forecast

Lows Should Reach the 20s Monday and Tuesday Mornings
Posted at 10:56 AM, Mar 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-26 10:56:08-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- A series of cold fronts will bring cooler air to Central Virginia. A front will arrive early Saturday morning, with variably cloudy, cool, and windy conditions behind it. A few showers will be possible in the afternoon. The final front will arrive early Sunday, with chilly and breezy weather in its wake.

High pressure will settle into the region Monday into Tuesday, bringing sub-freezing temperatures to the area on both mornings.

A warm front will move through the area Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday, bringing warmer weather back to the region.

A more springlike pattern is expected next Thursday, with highs in the 70s and a chance for showers and thunderstorms.

Stay with CBS 6, The Weather Authority

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Weather Authority

Depend on the CBS 6 Weather Authority to keep you ahead of the storm.

📱 Download new and improved CBS 6 Weather App
The app features customizable Severe Weather Alerts, Interactive Radar, Lightning Detector, video reports our from CBS 6 Meteorologists and more.
CBS 6 Weather App for Android CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone