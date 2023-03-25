Warm today with a few showers possible

RICHMOND, Va. -- Skies will average mostly cloudy this morning. Some patches of fog will be around. We will have a chance of some showers, and perhaps a rumble of thunder, from mid-morning through early afternoon. A warm front will lift northward, breaking up the clouds this afternoon and pushing highs into the 70s. A cold front could trigger a scattered storm or two this evening. It will turn a little breezy with southwesterly gusts over 25 mph, but some higher gusts will be possible in any storm that develops.

Sunday will be mainly sunny with highs in the low to mid 70s.

Clouds will increase for Monday, and there will be the chance for some showers, especially across southern VA. It will be cooler with highs in the low to mid 60s.

A shower is possible on Tuesday, with a better chance for some showers Tuesday night.

Our next chance of rain will be Friday into next Saturday, as highs return to around 70.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Closings & Delays

Interactive Radar

Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App foriPhoneand Android.