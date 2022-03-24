Storm threat continues through Thursday afternoon

RICHMOND, Va. -- Areas of rain and potentially strong storms will redevelop later Thursday morning through late afternoon. Today will otherwise be mostly cloudy warm and humid with a high in the lower 70s. There is a marginal risk for severe weather, with damaging winds as the main threat. There is a very low risk for an isolated tornado.

Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the 60s.

A strong cold front will pass early Saturday with the chance of a few showers. It will usher in much cooler weather, with highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Lows Saturday night will be in the 30s with some frost possible towards daybreak.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid-50s.

Lows Monday morning will be below freezing for most areas away from the coast, with some widespread 20s north and west. Highs Monday will be in the lower 50s. Lows Monday night will again be below freezing.

There will be a chance of a few showers on Tuesday. Highs will turn a bit warmer during the week.

