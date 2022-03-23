Watch
Rain returns to Virginia Today

A Few Strong to Severe Storms Possible Late
Zach's tracking rain returning to Virginia
Posted at 5:18 AM, Mar 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-23 05:18:56-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Late morning showers will turn into a steady rain by this afternoon. There will be a chance for a few thunderstorms this evening and into Thursday morning. The high will be in the mid 60s. Showers will linger in the area Thursday, especially a little south and east of Richmond.

Friday will be dry and mild, with highs in the mid to upper 60s. An upper-level storm system will bring a chance for a few showers to the area on Saturday. Cooler weather will move into the region behind this system, setting us up for several days with highs in the 50s. Overnight lows could dip to near freezing for a couple of mornings early next week.

