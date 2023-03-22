Cloudy Wednesday with highs in the lower 60s

RICHMOND, Va. -- Wednesday morning will become cloudy, with partly cloudy skies in the afternoon. The high will be in the lower/mid 60s.

A few showers will be possible Thursday morning, but partly cloudy skies are expected by afternoon, with highs in the mid 70s. The warm-up will continue into Friday, with highs reaching the low 70s-80 in parts of Virginia. There could be a big temperature contrast from north to south in Virginia Friday as a cold front sags southward into the Commonwealth.

A few showers will be possible Friday night through Saturday ahead of a storm system. Dry and slightly cooler weather is expected in the wake of this system Sunday.

Highs will reach the mid 60s next Monday, with a chance for scattered showers Monday and Tuesday.

