Dry today, rainy tomorrow

RICHMOND, Va. -- Skies will be partly sunny and continued warm Tuesday with a high in the low to mid 70s. Overnight will be mostly cloudy with low temps in the upper 40s.

A powerful storm system currently over Texas will move into the Mid-Atlantic Wednesday, bringing us showers and storms by midday Wednesday. A few storms could be severe Wednesday afternoon and evening, especially across far southern Virginia. Showers will linger into the day Thursday, with dry weather resuming Thursday night into Friday morning.

An upper-level disturbance will bring considerable clouds and a few showers to the area on Saturday, followed by cool and dry weather Sunday. Low temperatures will be close to freezing in some areas Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday morning.

