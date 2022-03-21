Monday highs will be in the upper 60s, lower 70s

RICHMOND, Va. -- Monday will be mostly sunny, with afternoon highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. More dry weather is on tap for Tuesday and it will be warmer, with afternoon readings in the mid 70s.

Our next storm will impact the region on Wednesday, bringing rain and potentially a thunderstorm or two. Highs will be in the 60s. A few showers will likely linger into early Thursday, with variably to mostly cloudy skies during the day.

Friday looks dry, with partly sunny skies and afternoon temperatures in the 60s. Progressively cooler air will cross the mountains going into next weekend, with highs in the low 60s Saturday and the 50s on Sunday. There may be a passing shower or two on Saturday, but much of the weekend should be dry.

