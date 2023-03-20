Cool sunshine for the first day of spring

RICHMOND, Va. -- Monday will be sunny with highs in the low to mid 50s, but temperatures will again dip into the 20s tonight. Tuesday will turn milder with plenty of sunshine. Afternoon highs will be in the low to mid 60s.

Clouds will increase on Wednesday and highs will range from the upper 50s to the mid 60s. There may be another shower or two around on Thursday, as warmer air continues to surge into the region. Highs will be in the mid 70s. Our warmest day will be Friday, when temperatures will reach or exceed 80 degrees during the afternoon. A few showers will sneak into the area from the north during the evening.

Showers will be more likely on Saturday, but it will stay mild with temperatures in the low and mid 70s. Slightly cooler air moves back in on Sunday, with plenty of sunshine. Highs are expected to be in the mid and upper 60s to finish next weekend.

