Breezy and not as warm today

Today is the first day of spring
Posted at 5:07 AM, Mar 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-20 05:45:33-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- A cold front has passed, and cooler weather is moving in behind it. The vernal equinox, the astronomical start to spring, occurs at 11:33 a.m.

Sunshine will mix with more clouds this afternoon. Most areas will be dry again today, but there could be a very brief sprinkle in a spot or two, mostly east of I-95. It will be breezy with gusts over 20 mph. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s.

Tonight: clear and colder. Lows will range from the mid 30s to the lower 40s.

Monday: sunny with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Tuesday: partly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 70s.

Wednesday: showers and the chance of a thunderstorm. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s.

Thursday: dry with variable cloudiness. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s.

Friday: partly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s.

Next weekend: slight chance of a shower Saturday with highs in the lower 60s. Dry Sunday with highs in the 50s.

