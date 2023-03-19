Cooler today, very cold tonight

RICHMOND, Va. -- Skies will be mostly sunny today. Highs will range from the mid 40s to the lower 50s, but the northwesterly breeze will make it feel cooler.

Tonight will be the coldest night since February 4. Lows will be in the low to mid 20s for much of the area, but will range from the upper teens northwest to the upper 20s southeast.

Monday will be sunny with highs in the low to mid 50s. Lows Monday night will be in the 20s.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 60s.

Clouds will increase on Wednesday, and there will be the chance of a shower or two. Highs will range from the upper 50s to the mid 60s.

Thursday will be warmer with highs in the low to mid 70s. An isolated shower is possible.

Highs will be around 80 on Friday, and there will be the chance of a couple of showers.

Rain chances will increase a bit for Saturday. Highs will range from the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Sunday is looking mainly dry with highs in the 60s.

