Breezy and warm, isolated storm possible

RICHMOND, Va. -- It is a mild morning with temps in the 50s and 60s. We will see intervals of clouds and sunshine today, with some mostly cloudy periods. It will be breezy with gusts over 25 mph.

There is the slight chance of a shower through midday, and the chance for a few isolated storms this afternoon into this evening. Many areas will stay dry, but where isolated storms do develop, some higher wind gusts are possible. Highs will range from the upper 70s to the mid 80s.

Some clouds will linger tonight with lows near 50.

Sunday will have variable cloudiness. It will be cooler with highs in the low to mid 60s. The vernal equinox, the astronomical start to spring, occurs at 11:33 a.m.

Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

A cold front will slip southward through the state on Tuesday, reaching near I-64 during the afternoon. Highs will be in the 60s north of the front, and in the 70s south of the front. Clouds will increase as the cold front moves through.

A system will bring a decent chance of showers Wednesday into Thursday morning. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s Wednesday, and the low to mid 70s Thursday.

It will be cooler at the end of the week. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s Friday, and in the 50s to lower 60s next weekend.

