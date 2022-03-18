Dense fog advisory in place Friday morning

RICHMOND, Va. -- The day will start with areas of dense fog, once the fog lifts later this morning, skies will be partly cloudy. Today will be warm with Southwest breezes and a high in the mid to upper 70s.

Another storm system and associated cold front will move into the area late Saturday. The air mass ahead of the front should warm into the low 80s, and with modest humidity values, some strong to severe thunderstorm potential will exist, especially south and east of Richmond. Sunday will be a dry and milder day under partly cloudy skies. Spring officially begins Sunday morning at 11:33 EDT.

We'll have pleasant weather early next week with cool nights and mild afternoons, as high pressure remains in place over the area. Another storm system will bring a good chance of rain to the area late Wednesday into Thursday. Temperatures should remain above normal throughout the next week

