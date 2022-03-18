Watch
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Dense fog advisory in place Friday morning

Much Warmer Weather Today
Zach's tracking the potential for a few storms Saturday
Dense Fog 3-18-22.jpg
Posted at 5:29 AM, Mar 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-18 05:36:10-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- The day will start with areas of dense fog, once the fog lifts later this morning, skies will be partly cloudy. Today will be warm with Southwest breezes and a high in the mid to upper 70s.

Another storm system and associated cold front will move into the area late Saturday. The air mass ahead of the front should warm into the low 80s, and with modest humidity values, some strong to severe thunderstorm potential will exist, especially south and east of Richmond. Sunday will be a dry and milder day under partly cloudy skies. Spring officially begins Sunday morning at 11:33 EDT.

We'll have pleasant weather early next week with cool nights and mild afternoons, as high pressure remains in place over the area. Another storm system will bring a good chance of rain to the area late Wednesday into Thursday. Temperatures should remain above normal throughout the next week

Stay with CBS 6, The Weather Authority

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Weather Authority

Depend on the CBS 6 Weather Authority to keep you ahead of the storm.

📱 Download new and improved CBS 6 Weather App
The app features customizable Severe Weather Alerts, Interactive Radar, Lightning Detector, video reports our from CBS 6 Meteorologists and more.
CBS 6 Weather App for Android CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone