A few showers on St. Patrick's Day🍀

RICHMOND, Va. — Skies will become mostly cloudy and windy today with a few light showers possible by early afternoon. High temps will range from the mid 60s to the lower 70s .

A cold front will bring scattered showers to the area again late Friday evening into early Saturday morning. The rest of the weekend will be dry.

Highs will be in the upper 50s and low 60s Saturday, but in the 40s and lower 50s Sunday.

The vernal equinox will occur at 5:24 p.m. Monday, marking the official beginning of astronomical Spring.

Next week should remain dry, with a gradual warming trend. Highs should return to the 60s by Wednesday.

Stay with CBS 6, The Weather Authority

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Closings & Delays

Interactive Radar

Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.