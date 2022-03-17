Periods of rain, a few storms through early afternoon

RICHMOND, Va. -- Areas of rain with a few embedded storms will be with us throughout the morning as it tapers off to showers by midday. Any rain chance should be gone by 4 p.m. this afternoon. Temperatures will climb into the lower 60s, with some clearing later this afternoon.

Friday will be variably cloudy and warm, with temperatures returning to the 70s.

Showers will be possible again late Friday night and early Saturday as another upper-level system moves through the area. Slightly cooler air will move into the region behind this system on Sunday.

Spring officially begins Sunday at 11:33 AM EDT.

Monday and Tuesday will be mostly sunny and mild days, with highs in the mid-60s. Another storm system will bring a chance of rain to the area next Wednesday.

Stay with CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

