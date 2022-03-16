Rain Returns to Virginia Late Wednesday Night

RICHMOND, Va. -- Skies will be partly sunny, then mostly cloudy later Wednesday afternoon. Then high will be in the low to mid 70s.

A strong upper-level storm system and associated surface low pressure will bring increasing clouds to the area today, with rain arriving by early evening. A few strong to severe storms will be possible early Thursday, with damaging winds being the main threat. The chance for rain and storms will shift east of the I-95 corridor by early Thursday afternoon, with gradually clearing skies overnight. Friday will be dry and warm, with highs in the mid 70s.

Another storm system will bring showers to the area Friday night into Saturday. Saturday shouldn't be a washout, but rain chances look a little higher today than they did yesterday.

Dry and mild weather is expected Sunday through Tuesday of next week.

Spring officially begins Sunday at 11:33 AM EDT.

