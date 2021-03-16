Clouds and drizzle hang with us today

RICHMOND, Va. -- Skies will remain cloudy with a drizzle as a cool and moist air mass sits over the region. The cloud cover will likely keep temperatures in the 50s in many locations.

A storm system will bring rain back to the area on Thursday, likely occurring in two waves. The first round of rain will occur along a warm front as it lifts northward through Virginia early Thursday morning. Southerly winds south of the front will spread warmer and more humid air over the region by Thursday afternoon, setting the stage for a few strong to severe storms. These storms will originate in North Carolina and will move northeastward into Virginia by afternoon and evening. The greatest risk for severe weather in Virginia will be along the North Carolina line, especially east of I-85. Damaging winds and a few tornadoes will be possible.

Colder air will move into the region behind a cold front early Friday. Lingering showers are likely Friday, with dry conditions and gradual clearing Friday night.

Saturday will be a chilly day as we ring in the Spring season, with lows near or below freezing and highs in the low 50s. Another freeze is likely Sunday morning, but the afternoon should be milder, with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. Dry conditions are expected over the weekend.

We’ll see a slow warming trend early next week as east coast high pressure hangs on through midweek.

