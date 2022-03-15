High pressure brings warmer weather to Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- High pressure will remain in place over the region through Tuesday, bringing warmer weather to the region. Look for a high near 70° today under mostly sunny skies. There will be a few more clouds tonight with lows in the lower 40s.

An area of low pressure in the upper-levels of the atmosphere currently over New Mexico will move eastward over the next couple of days, spreading rainfall into central Virginia Wednesday evening through midday Thursday.

Dry weather will resume Friday, but another upper low will bring a low chance of a few showers to the area on Saturday.

Dry and slightly cooler weather is expected Sunday into Monday as high pressure settles back into the region.

Spring officially begins Sunday at 11:33 AM EDT. Stay with CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.