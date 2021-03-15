Cold and damp weather expected today

RICHMOND, Va. -- Light rain and drizzle will continue on and off through early afternoon. Cloudy and cold conditions will persist otherwise, with temperatures in the low to mid 40s.

Drizzle and areas of fog will return overnight, with a low near 40.

Wednesday will be a much milder day, with highs returning to the upper 50s and low 60s.

Another storm system will bring rain and a few thunderstorms to the area Thursday. This system has the potential to produce severe weather across southern and southeastern Virginia, perhaps as far north as Richmond. The Richmond Metro area has a Slight risk for severe storms for Thursday afternoon.

The pattern will settle down this weekend as cool high pressure moves into the region. Sub-freezing low temperatures are likely Sunday and Monday mornings.

A warming trend is expected early next week, with highs back in the 60s Monday.

