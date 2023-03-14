Windy and chilly Tuesday

RICHMOND, Va. — We'll have a cold start, with wind chills in the 20s. The wind will pick up during the day Tuesday, as the current storm tracks away from the East Coast and high pressure builds across the Great Lakes. Winds will be sustained out of the northwest at 20 to 30 mph, with some gusts over 35 mph. There will be a blend of sun and clouds Tuesday, with afternoon highs only in the upper 40s to around 50. Tuesday night will be chilly, with most areas dipping into the 20s.

Wednesday will remain on the cool side, despite plenty of sunshine. Highs will in the low and mid 50s. Then a warm-up is on tap later in the week, with highs in the low 60s Thursday and the low 70s on Friday.

A cold front will bring another round of showers Friday night into Saturday. Highs should reach the upper 50s and low 60s Saturday, but cooler weather is expected Sunday and Monday.

Stay with CBS 6, The Weather Authority

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Closings & Delays

Interactive Radar

Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.