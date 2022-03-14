After a sunny start, milder air moves in on Monday

RICHMOND, Va. -- Monday will bring a lot of sunshine with some high cloudiness during the afternoon as milder air moves in. Highs will be in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Tomorrow and Wednesday will be mild with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be in the upper 60s to around 70. Clouds will increase on Wednesday due to a system tracking to our south. Moisture may creep north Wednesday night and Thursday, producing some showers.

Thursday will be a little cooler, with highs in the low to mid 60s, but warmer air will return on Friday with readings in the 70s.

Another cold front will bring the threat for some scattered showers on Saturday. The weekend will start warmer than it will end, with highs in the low and mid 70s Saturday, cooling back into the 60s on Sunday.

