Cloudy and cool with a few showers for Monday

RICHMOND, Va. --The chance for light rain and drizzle will continue this morning, otherwise skies will remain cloudy and cool today. Highs will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s. A few showers could return this evening.

The wind will pick up tonight into Tuesday, as the current storm tracks away from the East Coast and high pressure builds across the Great Lakes. There will be a blend of sun and clouds Tuesday, with afternoon highs only in the upper 40s to around 50. Tuesday night will be chilly, with most areas dipping into the 20s.

Wednesday will remain on the cool side, despite plenty of sunshine. Highs will in the low and mid 50s. Then a warm-up is on tap later in the week, with highs in the low 60s Thursday and the low 70s on Friday.

A cold front will bring another round of showers Friday night into Saturday. Next weekend will start mild, but end much cooler again.

