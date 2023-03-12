Cold Sunday with rain, wintry mix for some areas

RICHMOND, Va. -- A storm system will thicken clouds rapidly this morning as temps are in the 20s and 30s.

Rain will track through the area today, reaching the metro by midday. This will begin as some snow or a mix, mainly west of I-95. There could be a grassy coating to 1/2" there before it changes to rain. We will have periods of rain in the afternoon and evening. Highs will range from the upper 30s/lower 40s west, to the mid 40s southeast. A winter weather advisory is in effect for far western VA for 1-3" of snow and some ice.

There will be some showers at times overnight and into Monday morning. Lows will be 35-40.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s. A few scattered showers will be possible during the day.

It will be chilly Tuesday into Tuesday night, but we will warm into the lower 60s Thursday and the lower 70s Friday.

We will have a chance of showers next Saturday.

