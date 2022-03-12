Windy & much colder, rain turning to snow

RICHMOND, Va. -- Rain will increase across the region early this morning, and a few thunderstorms are possible. A few storms could be severe with damaging wind gusts, mostly east of I-95. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out across far southeastern VA.

Temps will be in the 40s & 50s through daybreak, but a passing cold front will cause temperatures to crash 10-20 degrees with an hour or two. Rain will mix with sleet and snow, and then change to all snow.

A period of snow showers will occur through midday. The warm ground and the higher March sun angle will help limit snowfall accumulations, but a grassy coating is possible from Richmond and points south. A coating to around an inch of grassy accumulations are possible just north and northwest of Richmond. Farther north and northwest, snow may accumulate an inch or more — mainly on the grass, but a few slick spots on untreated surfaces are possible. Far northern and northwestern VA will see multiple inches of snow, with the highest amounts in the mountains.

Click here to see the latest winter and wind alerts

Winds will increase with gusts 30-45 mph across central VA. Some gusts of 40-55 mph will occur in eastern VA & western VA, where wind advisories are in effect.

Snow will taper from west to east this afternoon. Temperatures will settle into the upper 20s and lower 30s, with wind chills in the teens and 20s.

Tonight will turn mostly clear. Lows will be in the teens and lower 20s. Although winds will decrease, it will remain a bit breezy, producing wind chills in the single digits and teens.

Clocks SPRING FORWARD one hour at 2 a.m. to Daylight Saving Time.

Sunday will be sunny, less windy and chilly with highs in the 40s. Sunrise will be at 7:23 a.m. and sunset will be at 7:15 p.m.

The remainder of the week ahead will have highs in the 60s and 70s. A couple of showers are possible Wednesday night into Thursday, and again next Saturday.

