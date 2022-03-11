Warmer today, rain tonight, wintry mix early Saturday

RICHMOND, Va. -- Areas of fog are being detected early this morning. Friday will feature sunshine with increasing clouds later in the day. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s.

Our next storm will spread showers late this evening. Rain will continue overnight through daybreak on Saturday. Temps Saturday morning will range from the 40s northwest to the 60s southeast.

Rain and some gusty thunderstorms will occur in central and eastern VA through late morning. After a cold front passes, temperatures will crash into the 30s. Rain will begin to mix with some sleet and snow, and then change to all snow, from northwest to southeast. This change will occur by mid to late morning well northwest of Richmond, and in the metro by late morning or early afternoon. Winds will gust over 30 mph, with the potential for some gusts exceeding 40 mph, especially near the coast. Areas that see thunderstorms could have winds gusting over 50 mph. Snow showers will taper off towards evening.

Due to the warm ground and air temperatures staying a little above freezing, the potential for any accumulation in central and southeastern VA is low. There could be a grassy coating where the ground gets cold enough. Areas well north of I-64 could see a coating to under an inch on grassy surfaces. Far northwestern VA has the potential for a couple inches of snow.

Skies will be mostly sunny on Sunday. After morning lows in the teens and lower 20s, highs will reach 45-50.

Highs will be in the 60s most of next week, with some 70s likely by next weekend. Much of the week will be dry, but a few showers are possible Wednesday night and Thursday.

