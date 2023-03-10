On and off light showers throughout the day Friday

RICHMOND, Va. -- Showers will move into the area around daybreak this morning. This may begin briefly as a mix well northwest of Richmond, but it will change to rain and cause no issues. We will see off and on light showers during the day. Highs will range from the low/mid 40s far northwest to the mid 50s far southeast. The metro will have highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

For those traveling, there could be a minor accumulation of snow in far northwest VA, closer to I-81. A winter weather advisory is in effect for the northern Blue Ridge.

Saturday will be dry with intervals of clouds and sunshine. Highs will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Northwesterly winds will gust over 25 mph, making it feel colder. There will be more clouds east of I-95, and the chance of a few sprinkles near the coast

Our next system will spread rain in Sunday by around midday. This could begin as a mix, mostly west of I-95, but that will switch to rain. There will be the chance of showers in the afternoon and evening. Highs will range from the lower 40s northwest to the lower 50s southeast.

Showers will move out by midday Monday. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and chilly with highs 45-50. Lows Tuesday night will be in the 20s away from the coast.

Highs will warm to near 60 Thursday.

