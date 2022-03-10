Accumulations unlikely for Saturday snow

RICHMOND, Va. -- Thursday will be mostly cloudy and not as cold with highs in the low to mid 50s (40s near the coast). Friday will be mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the lower 60s.

Our next storm will spread rain into the area Friday night into Saturday morning. Lows will be in the 40s.

A cold front will pass on Saturday, with temperatures falling through the 40s and 30s during the afternoon. After some rain in the morning, we could see a brief period of a mix or some snow showers. Due to the warm ground temperatures and brief duration of snow showers, accumulations are unlikely, expect maybe a grassy coating in spots. Winds will increase with gusts 30-40 mph.

Sunday will be mostly sunny, windy and colder. After morning lows in the teens/lower 20s, highs will be 45-50.

The first half of next week is looking mainly dry and warmer with highs in the 60s to around 70.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.