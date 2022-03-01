March is coming in like a lamb

RICHMOND, Va. -- Today will be partly cloudy and milder, with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. The warm-up will continue into Wednesday, with highs reaching the upper 60s and low 70s.

A cold front will move through the area Thursday, bringing briefly cooler weather Friday. Temperatures will return to the 70s this weekend, with dry weather Saturday, and a low chance for rain on Sunday. We'll have a better chance of rain and a few thunderstorms next Monday as highs reach the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

